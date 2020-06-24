Police in Lwengo district is holding a mother over the murder of her 9 year old stepson.

The mother is being detained at Kinoni police station after reports that she dumped her step son in a pit latrine.

The 9 year old boy went missing last week on Thursday 18th June 2020, but police was tipped by the community that the step mother killed the step son.

The area police spokesperson Muhamadh Nsubuga said that the boy’s body has been retrieved and taken to Mulago hospital mortuary for postmortem as investigations are underway.

He said that the father, Mukasa Muhamadh has not been arrested since has been on the front to work with police on the matter.