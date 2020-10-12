

By Denis Opoka

Police in Kitgum district are holding a mother of twins for allegedly throwing her 8-month old twins in the stream after her husband allegedly failed to buy meat on Independence Day.

30-year old Lilly Oyella was reportedly angered by her husband Keneth Ochol’s failure to buy beef on the Independence Day and she decided to kill the children.

A resident of Bipong village Oryang parish Labongo Amida sub county Kitgum district allegedly threw her eight months twins in Auch stream that is bordering Kitgum municipality and Labongo Amida Sub County.

According to Wilfred Nyeko, the Labongo Amida sub county chairperson, the enraged mother also burnt several household properties like cooking utensils and clothes before throwing the twins in the stream.

Nyeko says has told investigators that her husband claimed that he had no money to buy beef but to her surprise he returned late on Friday night very drunk.

One of the infants was recovered alive by the police and the local divers on Saturday evening but the other twin was found dead on Sunday morning.

The baby who is still alive was immediately rushed to Kitgum General Hospital for medical attention, while the body of the other twin has been taken to the same facility for post-mortem.