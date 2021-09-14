The Federation of Motor sport clubs of Uganda (FMU) has received Medical Ambulance from Ruparelia Foundation and Victoria University.

According to motorists Ambrose Byonna he says many motorists get accidents during the races and in most cases, they have been borrowing ambulances from Red Cross.

This is the first ever ambulance to be owned by the federation.

The ambulance was received by the President of the FMU, Dipu Ruparelia.

FMU is a federation for motor sport that aims at ensuring that motorsport remains the number one sport in the country and that through motorsport Uganda gets international recognition.