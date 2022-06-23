By Monitor Team

Motorists have continued to grapple with persistent high fuel prices, forcing some to park their cars and occasionally use them on weekends.

Fuel filling stations across the country have increased their prices, with a litre crossing the Shs6,000 mark.

This is an average increase of Shs1,400 from the price before the crisis hit the country at the close of 2021.

For example, in some parts of Kalangala islands, a litre of petrol currently goes for Shs8,000, which has also forced fishermen to suspend fishing.

With his low-consuming car, Mr Sulait Kafeero, a resident of Kyengera in Wakiso District, says he could spend Shs170,000 to fill up his fuel tank in the past when a litre cost Shs3,400.

That would take him a week driving to Kampala and back home, but today, the same amount only buys 29 litres which gets used up in three days.