By Juliet Nalwooga

The ministry of works and transport has given motorists six months to replace the green and pink logbooks with the new white ones.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, the state minister for transport, Fred Byamukama said they are running a new vehicle registration system that will close extortionist gaps by middle-men who have been asking for exorbitant fees for the same service.

He says they have received complaints of applicants paying over Shs 2m to transfer ownership of a vehicle that only costs as low as Shs84,000.

The replacement of a vehicle logbook is free of charge and the works ministry says after June 2022, any vehicle without the new white logbook will be on the road illegally.