By Stephen Otage

The Ministry of Works and Transport says they are introducing a new traffic regulation lowering the speed limit for driving in urban areas from 50km per hour to 30km per hour.

According to Ms Susan Kataike, the ministry spokesperson, the new law is government’s commitment to implement the UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/74/299, which proclaimed the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030.

“The minister received the mantle for the Decade of Action For Road Safety last year, which is a campaign requesting governments all over the world to reduce speed limits in built up places, and Uganda is party to this protocol,” she said yesterday.

Asked when the law will be enforced, Ms Kataike said the ministry needs to first review the Road Act, which was amended in 2019.

Although the ministry wants to introduce a lower speed limit, the traffic police will continue enforcing the old limits until the laws are amended.

