

By Benjamin Jumbe

The director of traffic police Bazil Mugisha has assured motorists that no one with an expired driving permit will be arrested during this lockdown period.

This comes a day after the Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander Norman Musinga said they were to enforce traffic rules and regulations at all checkpoints with emphasis on motorists without valid driving permit as private cars got back on the road.

Now Mugisha says since ministry of works suspended issuance of Drivers permits by face technologies as part of the Coronavirus containment measures, drivers can only renew expired permits after these services resume.

He however warns that those who do not possess a permit should not dare get on the road.

Face technologies is expected to resume operations on 8th June 2020 after its contract was extended for another 6 months.