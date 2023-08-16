Prosecutions led by Joseph Kyomuhendo has asked court to dismiss an appeal in which Godfrey Wamala alias Troy is challenging a 14-year jail term handed to him for manslaughter in connection to the death of musician Moses Ssekibogo commonly known as Mowzey Radio who died on February 1, 2018.

Wamala was convicted by Justice Jane Frances Abodo who is now the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after she was satisfied with the evidence brought against him that it was sufficient enough to sustain charges of manslaughter.

As a result, after going through full trial, Justice Abodo ruled that prosecution failed to prove to court beyond reasonable doubt that Wamala killed Radio intentionally and convicted him of manslaughter.

Prosecution proved that Wamala participated in the brawl that ended the artist’s life at De Bar Hangout in Entebbe, which prompted Justice Abodo to sentence him to serve 14 years in jail including the time he had spent on remand.

Dissatisfied with the decision, Wamala on November 8, 2019, filed a notice of appeal.

However, four years later, the case has come up for hearing today before a panel of three Court of Appeal Justices comprised of Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera and Justices Irene Mulyagonja and Monica Mugenyi.

The State Attorney, Mr. Joseph Kyomuhendo has asked the court to dismiss the appeal on grounds that Wamala is not willing to pursue his appeal after failing to file documents to justify his move.

In response, Wamala has asked court to adjourn the matter, saying the court records given to him records do not show evidence of the first prosecution witness to enable his new lawyer Sylvia Namawejje to ably follow up.

The Justices granted Wamala’s prayer for an adjournment until the next convenient session.