By Benjamin Jumbe

The president of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and the first lady Dr Isaira Ferrao Nyusi have arrived in the country.

The visiting president is in the country for a 3-day official visit at the invitation of president Museveni and was received at Entebbe International airport by the minister of foreign affairs Gen Jeje Odongo and his Mozambique counterpart Veronica Nataniel Macomo.

The visit is aimed at strengthening and deepening bilateral relations.

The Mozambican President and his host Yoweri Museveni are to discuss ways to improve historical links as well as political, economic, social, and cultural collaboration between the two countries.

President Museveni in 2018 visited Mozambique where the two leaders held bilateral talks and later both presidents witnessed the signing of a general cooperation agreement which would see both countries cooperate in areas of defence, tourism, diplomacy and trade.