Soroti District Woman MP-elect Anna Ebaju Adeke has dropped a bombshell by revealing that she was recently sexually harassed by a fellow legislator during a foreign trip.

Ms Adeke cited an incident where she had gone on an official foreign trip and a male MP she had travelled with allegedly fondled her breasts, to her disbelief.

“A male colleague, who is much older than me, I think I shouldn’t say much but I think in 1990, he had already joined the bar, came and tapped my chest as I was looking through the mirror. He came and held my breast like this….and I was so shocked,” MP Adeke narrated on Monday evening at a function in Kampala organised by Uganda Law Society to celebrate female lawyers joining the next Parliament.

