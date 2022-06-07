By Ruth Anderah

The jailed Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, Soroti District Woman Member of Parliament Anna Adeke, and 4 others have been granted bail by LDC Court.

Each was ordered to pay a cash bail of Shs1million and each of their sureties bonded a Shs 10 million, not cash.

The trial magistrate Augustine Alule ordered them to return to court on June 22nd for mention of the case.

The six are charged with inciting violence and unlawful assembly.

The prosecution states that on May 30th, 2022 while at Mulago Roundabout, the accused persons printed posters and made statements to members of the public indicating or implying that it would be desirable to demonstrate, an act that was reportedly calculated to lead to destruction or damage to property.

The accused persons were protesting the continued increased prices of commodities in the country and allocating 1.8 billion shillings to use daily to the State House when they claim the country doesn’t have money among others.