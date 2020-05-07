The Bunyole West MP, James Waluswaka has asked the government to suspend the ongoing E-learning system on TV and radio.

According to the MP, this kind of learning does not cover the whole country and it is being selectively applied.

After schools were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government introduced the new system to help learners keep updated about their studies during the lockdown.

The Sembabule woman Member of Parliament, Hannifa Kawoya who wonders how children can learn on radios called for the improvement of the program.

She also says that the materials sent to districts were enough to reach all the learners in their homes.

Apart from the TV and radio programs, the government has since sent learning materials to the Resident District Commissioner who is supposed to send them to the local council one chairpersons to have them delivered to children’s homes.