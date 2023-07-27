Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament Asuman Basalirwa is seeking leave of Parliament to introduce a Private Members Bill entitled “The Anti-Counterfeit Bill”.

According to the mover of the Bill, its objective is to among other things; prohibit the manufacture and trade of counterfeit goods and infringe upon protected intellectual rights.

It also seeks to prohibit the release of counterfeit goods into the channels of commerce. Basalirwa adds that the continued proliferation of counterfeit and pirated goods and services that distribute infringing material undermines legitimate trade and sustainable national development.

“In order to enhance the protection of owner of intellectual property assets against infringement and subsequently the release of counterfeit goods into the channels of commerce, there is need to have o harmonized, coordinated, and simplified enforcement regime, introduce punitive, dependent on effective measures for combating the production and marketing of counterfeit goods ln order to protect the legitimate interests of persons who have expended energy, skills, initiative, and financial resources to produce goods and promote honest trading,” Basalirwa’s statement read in part.

The bill is seconded by Jonathan Ebwalu, the Soroti West Division legislator, and his Gogonyo County counterpart Derrick Orone.