Dokolo District Women’s Constituency Member of Parliament and former Miss Uganda, Cecilia Ogwal is dead, Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among announced Thursday.

Media reports indicate that the 77-year-old Ogwal succumbed to cancer at a hospital in India.

“It is with a heavy heart and pain that I announce the passing of our Mother, Mentor and role model Imat Cecilia Atim Ogwal, the Honourable Member representing the Women of Dokolo District. I send my sincere sympathies to her dear husband and the family, friends, the people of Lango and colleagues! May her soul find eternal rest,” Among posted on her official X platform.

Ogwal served as the Acting Secretary General of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) from 1985 to 1992. The fallen politician was part of the Constituent Assembly which drafted the 1995 Constitution.

Owagal lost her Lira Municipality seat to Jimmy Akena during the 2006 parliamentary elections. In 2011, she won the Women’s Representative seat for Dokolo District on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party ticket.