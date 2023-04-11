Kilak South Member of Parliament, Gilbert Olanya has been released on police bond after he was arrested earlier today for allegedly inciting violence.

His press secretary, Rachkara Robinson tells KFM that Olanya was arrested after an altercation with security officers over a charcoal truck that was being offloaded days after both the president and the state minister of environment Beatrice Anywar had banned burning of charcoal in the area.

Rachkara says Olanya has signed off his police bond at Bardege-Layibi police station.

“The community got a truck full of charcoal, so they decided to stop the stuck and they wanted to offload it. Him being a leader, he rushed to the scene, then when he reached there he also told the police officers that they would not burn the vehicle but what the community would do is to offload the charcoal,” Rachkara told KFM.

This is not the first time the Kilak South MP is arrested, in June 2020, he was detained together with other MPs for demonstrating against the continuous movement of trucks to and from Elegu border post in Amuru.

In January 2021 he was arrested on allegations of inciting locals over the disputed Apaa land.