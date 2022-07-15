By Samuel Ssebuliba

Atleast 2 people including a Member of Parliament have been arrested in connection with the death of a student during the last guild election campaigns at Makerere University last evening.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson Luke Oweyeisigire says Frank Kabuye, the MP for Kasanda South is currently being held at the Central Police Station as investigations continue.

The deceased was identified as Betungura Bewatte, a second year law student at Uganda Christian University, Kampala Mengo Campus.

According to police, the altercation broke out between supporters of the leading guild presidential candidate, National Unity Platform’s Lawrence Alionzi, aka Dangote and Forum for Democratic Change’s Justus Tumushabe.

The heated race in which Alionzi was the crowd puller had attracted upto 16 contenders, including NRM’s Ibra Hussein.

Meanwhile, Makerere University Council is later today expected to hold an emergency meeting to address student violence at the Ivory Tower.