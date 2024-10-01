Mityana South Member of Parliament, Richard Lumu, announced Tuesday that the Ministry of Finance approved his request to proceed with amendments to the Administration of Parliament Bill 2024. The Ministry granted him a Certificate of Financial Implication, allowing him to move forward with the proposals.

Lumu’s primary aim is to amend the bill to allow Members of Parliament to directly elect the Leader of Opposition by all opposition MPs. Currently, this position is typically filled by the leader of the largest opposition party.

“I got the certificate of financial implication so it is with me. Today, I’m, going to reach my Bill for the first reading because what was lacking was actually the certificate of financial implication,” Lumu told KFM.

While the Ministry has approved Lumu’s proposal to change the election process for the Leader of the Opposition, it has rejected some of his other suggestions. For instance, the Ministry has turned down Lumu’s proposal to increase the number of members on the Parliamentary Commission, citing the potential financial burden on the consolidated fund.