Mityana South Member of Parliament (MP) Richard Lumu has threatened to take Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka to court, accusing him of neglecting his duties during a heated debate that led to the integration of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) into the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries.

In an interview with KFM, Lumu stated that the Attorney General failed to adequately guide Parliament on the matter, which remained under discussion until it was approved on Wednesday.

“I have decided that I go to court so that it can listen to our arguments and also give a judgment,” Lumu told KFM.

Lumu added that, once in court, he plans to file a preliminary motion to seek an order halting the merger passed by Parliament until the matter is resolved by the judiciary.