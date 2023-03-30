More calls are being made for calm and dialogue between the President of Kenya, William Ruto, and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

This comes as Kenyans today brace for more protests against the rising cost of living increases and an illegitimate government according to Odinga who accuses the current president of stealing last year’s election.

The protests which kicked off last week have seen at least two people killed and property destroyed including the farm of former president Uhuru Kenyatta which was torched on Monday.

Speaking to KFM, Busia municipality MP Geoffrey Macho says the two leaders should have an honest conversation about the well-being of their citizens who he says are poor and starving due to a food crisis.

He also asked the Kenyan government to allow the movement of cargo trucks and reduce the heavy security for smooth business to flow.