Bardege-Layibi Division Member of Parliament, Ojara Mapenduzi has petitioned parliament over the increasing road accidents on Karuma bridge along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

This follows the latest incident where a truck driver lost control while at the bridge and plunged into River Nile.

The driver and his turn boy including the truck were reportedly swept away by the water and have since not been traced.

Raising a matter of national importance before plenary on Thursday afternoon, Mapenduzi demanded that construction of a new bridge be expedited to save lives and property since over 25 trucks and their occupants have plunged into the river from this spot since 2011.

“This bridge has become the most dangerous in the country leading to loss of several lives and goods worth billions of shillings. You are aware Honorable Speaker that this bridge was built in 1963, a year after Uganda attained independence and so much has changed since then. I therefore pray that government takes urgent proper rehabilitation works on this bridge to save lives and properties of the citizens. A new bridge needs to be designed and constructed to meet the current demands and challenges,” Mapenduzi said.

In response, Works Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala said works are in the pipeline to revamp Karuma bridge.

He says discussions are ongoing with some development partners to redesign and reposition this bridge to meet the challenges of the increasing traffic on that road.