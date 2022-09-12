Buganda Road Magistrates Court has dismissed the case of inciting violence against Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya over lack of evidence.

The Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu has ruled that the three prosecution witnesses failed to adduce evidence implicating Ssegirinya on the said charges.

Ssegirinya was arrested on March 22, 2021, from Mini Price in down town Kampala on allegations of staging a protest against the outcome of the January 14, 2021 presidential elections, and for demanding the release of National Unity Platform supporters most of whom were at that time held in various facilities across the country.

According to the charge sheet, Ssegirinya and others allegedly marched through the streets, holding placards with a list of names of those who were in custody.

Ssegirinya is however, still battling with offences of murder, attempted murder and terrorism stemming from the machete killings that rocked Greater Masaka districts late last year where more than 20 people were killed.

He is also facing another offence of inciting violence in which he is accused of posting a message on his official Facebook page ‘Ssegirinya Muhammad Fans page’ reportedly inciting the public.