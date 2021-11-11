By Ivan Ssenabulya

Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament Yonna Musinguzi has asked President Museveni to listen to their side of the story regarding accusations against his advisor on epidemics and minister for science and technology, Dr Monica Musenero.

The legislator tabled documents before parliament on Tuesday implicating Dr Musenero in connection with the alleged misappropriation of over Shs30 billion that was meant for the development of a local covid-19 vaccine.

This prompted the deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to institute an Adhoc committee headed by Xavier Kyooma of Ibanda North Constituency to investigate the allegations.

Speaking to KFM, Musinguzi has asked the President to give chance to parliament’s investigating team to do its work.

“He should listen to the other side of the story. Why is he listening to Musenero alone?” Musinguzi questioned.

This was after President Museveni lashed out at people whom he said have continued to belittle the country’s decorated scientists.

“When I saw people attacking her, I said I hope they are right because if they are not right, ill go for them,” Museveni vowed.

He was presiding over the national World Science Day commemorations at Kololo independence grounds.