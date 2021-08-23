By BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME More by this Author

Buhweju County Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Francis Mwijukye Sunday evening survived lynching by angry residents after his car allegedly knocked two children dead at Mbizzinya–Kyengera Village near Buwama Town along Kampala-Masaka highway.

The accident occurred at 6pm after the legislator’s Land Cruiser Prado car with a personalized number plate ‘MP WAITU’, knocked two pedestrians dead and injured a motorcyclist who was riding a bike Registration Number UDX577E.

Police identified the deceased as Florence Nabukenya, 13 and Tadeous Lubyayi, 9- both from the same family and residents of Mbizinya Village, Buwama Town Council.

Mr Mwijukye was in the car together with three other occupants who sustained minor injuries, according to Police.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/mp-mwijukye-survives-lynching-after-his-car-knocks-two-dead-3521378