By Abubaker Kirunda

The Jinja South East Division Member of Parliament Paul Mwiru has filed an election petition before the High Court in Jinja seeking to be declared winner of the January 14 parliamentary election.

Nathan Igeme Nabeta, the NRM Flag bearer in this race had been announced winner by the Electoral Commission amid protests from the Mwiru camp.

In his petition filed at High Court in Jinja this morning, Mwiru contends that there was falsification of results in favour of Nabeta.

He says three law firms have been lined up to help him reclaim his alleged victory.

Mwiru claims he obtained 5,662 votes against Nabeta’s 5,335 but the results were inter-changed in favour of the NRM candidate.