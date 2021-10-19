By Ivan Ssenabulya

Mukono municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has revealed that unknown assailants invaded her home, in Nakabago Industrial, last evening.

According to the legislator, assailants who broke into her house entered her bedroom but she was saved by the husband who engaged in a fight with them and they fled.

“I thought they had first killed my husband. I could not tell how they reached my bedroom. I called him in fear and I thank God that he had not been hurt. He came to rescue and fought with the attacker,” she said.

However, Nambooze adds that the assailant told her that he had been sent to kill her and asked her to say her ‘last prayer’.

“I still do not know how I survived, I woke up to a man in the bedroom, saying that he had been sent to kill me, he told me to say my last prayer, and I still can not know how I survived,” Nambooze narrated.

In a video, she has further castigated police for withdrawing their security from her. She reveals that she once had police security but it was withdrawn.

Police have however said they are investigating the case.