By Ruth Anderah

Mukono High Court has dismissed the 3rd petition against Kayunga Woman Member of Parliament Aidah Nantaba and ordered her accuser Harriet Nakawunde to pay her costs of the suit.

Nakawunde dragged Nantaba to court accusing her of committing several electoral offences including going to cast her vote with about 17 buses filled with people unknown to the area to vote for her and directly participating in bribing voters before and during the polling day.

Nantaba was sued jointly with the Electoral Commission for not complying with electoral laws.

However, in her ruling presiding Judge, Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya dismissed Nakawunde’s claims with costs saying she failed her duty to prove the allegations.

Justice Kazaarwe further ruled that Nantaba did not commit any electoral offences during the electoral process and that her election was conducted in compliance with Electoral laws and principles.

Nantaba’s victory was challenged by different people including councillors of the area in three petitions but all in vain.