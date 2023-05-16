Tororo district Woman Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Opendi has in her private members bill proposed a time limit on cohabitation among couples.

Last year parliament granted leave to Opendi to introduce a private members bill entitled the “Marriage Bill.”

Opendi opined that the Marriage Act, enacted 118 years ago, needed amendment and that other than having different aspects of marriage scattered in various legislations, the new Bill would provide for comprehensive legislation on matters relating to marriage under one law.

Addressing journalists at parliament on Monday, Opendi said she had finalized consultations on the bill from a number of stakeholders and expressed readiness to present the bill anytime soon.

She however said they are yet to finalize a clause that will recognize couples who cohabit after a certain period of time to have their marriage legally recognized.

She said this would be like a case of Malawi where couples after six months of cohabitation under the law become married.

“So we’re finalizing this Bill and most of the issues have been resolved save for one, majority of Ugandans are cohabiting. Close to 65 percent of the population are living together. For them, they think they husband and wife but when legally they’re actually not registered,” Opendi told journalists on Monday.