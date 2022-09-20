Tororo Woman Member of Parliament, Sarah Opendi is this afternoon expected to seek leave of Parliament to introduce the Alcohol Control Bill 2022.

According to the order paper seen by KFM, the item is number six on the business to be handled today, Tuesday, September 20.

Alcohol is one of the most commonly used substances globally and contributes to roughly 5.3% of deaths and 5.1% of the global disease burden.

According to a 2020 study report from the National Library of Medicine, Uganda has high alcohol consumption rates, with an estimated 9.5 liters of alcohol consumed per person over 15 years of age.

In 2016, Mukono Municipality MP, Betty Nambooze sought leave of Parliament to draft the Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill although, the bill did not attract support from legislators.

The bill among others proposed that the sale or consumption of alcohol before 5 pm or after 1 am would become criminal in Uganda, and violators would face a Shs2m fine or a one-year jail term or both something that a number of parliamentarians were against.