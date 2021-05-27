By Moses Ndhaye

The Member of Parliament for Kilak country in Amuru District Gilbert Olanya says he will not tire of pushing parliament to pass the graduate scheme bill into law as a move to address the escalating unemployment rate in the country.

He says the bill seeks to provide mandatory employment to all the youths who graduate from universities.

He says, each year, about 40,000 fresh graduates are pushed into the labour market and yet many end up on the streets since they do not have the experience needed by many employers.

Oulanya however says with the bill, it will be mandatory for government ministries to employ the youth for a period of one year, in order for them to gain experience.

He made the remarks while officiating at the release of a research finding entitled Spotlight on youth entrepreneurs released by the Restless development.

According to the report, youth during the COVID-19 lockdown sold out their property to cope-up with the effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.