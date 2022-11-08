By Nation Africa

A Kenyan lawmaker has revealed plans to seek the scrapping of the country’s presidential term limit, noting that the cap should be on age, not period of service.

Fafi county MP Salah Yakub said some United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmakers are working on a constitutional amendment Bill to replace the two-term limit with an age limit of 75 years.

Should the MPs have their way, they would give Dr William Ruto, the sitting president, the leeway to seek re-election for four terms, or 20 years. Dr Ruto is aged 55 and has not indicated any intention to contest beyond the current term limit. Read more here.