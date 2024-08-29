Mityana South Member of Parliament, Mr Richard Lumu, has proposed amendments to the Administration of Parliament Act. He aims to change the process of selecting the Leader of Opposition and the opposition whip.

Currently, the main opposition party nominates these positions. Lumu suggests that all opposition parties should vote for these leaders. His motion was seconded by Entebbe Municipality MP, Micheal Kakembo.

Lumu’s proposal follows the current incident where the Leader of Opposition, Mr. Joel Ssenyonyi, is boycotting the regional parliamentary sitting. Ssenyonyi cited excessive and irregular costs associated with the event.

Several MPs, including Okin Ojara and Nakalit Dennis, opposed Lumu’s initiative. They argued that it was a personal dispute between Lumu and the current Leader of Opposition and should not be enshrined in national law.

However, the Speaker of Parliament, Ms. Anita Among, emphasized that MP Lumu has the right to seek leave of Parliament and there is no fault in his attempt.

“The Section that he is quoting is not entrenched and the honorable member is just seeking leave. The best we can do if we are not in agreement with what he is saying, we follow this to the committee and fail it there or in the House when it comes for the second reading,” Among said.