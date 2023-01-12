The case of incitment to violence against Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya has been further adjourned to February, 10 2023.

The case came up today before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Sienna Owomugisha and as the MP physically attended the session.

A police Investigator in the department of Cyber Crimes, a one Billy appeared before court for cross-examination, however, lawyers representing Ssegirinya led by Geoffrey Turyamusiima contested his evidence saying he failed to show any evidence that the MP’s alleged statement affected anyone or did incite anyone to commit any violence.

Turyamusiima also revealed that prosecution is left with three witnesses who are all police officers.

Prosecution states that between August and September 2020 while in Kampala, Ssegirinya commonly known as Mr. Update made statements on his Facebook page “Ssegirinya Muhammad Fans Page ” calculated to incite the public to participate in violence against a section or group of Ugandans.

He is quoted by the prosecution to have posted a statement that “I am warning those who are trying to assassinate Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu that what will happen will be forty times worse than the 1994 Rwandan genocide.”