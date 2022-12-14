The hearing of incitement to violence case against Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya is expected to resume today.

The legislator is expected to appear before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate, Siena Owomugisha.

Prosecution states that between August and September 2020 while in Kampala, Ssegirinya commonly known as Mr. Update made statements on his Facebook page “Ssegirinya Muhammad Fans Page ” calculated to incite the public to participate in violence against a section or group of Ugandans.

He is quoted by the prosecution to have posted a statement that “I am warning those who are trying to assassinate Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu that what will happen will be forty times worse than the 1994 Rwandan genocide.