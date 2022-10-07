Jailed Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya is expected in court today for further hearing of his incitement of violence case.

The legislator is expected to appear before Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha.

In this case file, prosecution states that between August and September 2020 in Kampala, Ssegirinya posted a message on his official Facebook page “Ssegirinya Muhammad Fans page ” that is calculated to incite the public against a section or group of the Ugandan population while relating it to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.



He has since denied the allegations.