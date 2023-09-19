Kawempe North Member of Parliament Mr. Muhammad Ssegirinya returned to Uganda on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, after being discharged from Amsterdam Universitair Medische Centra Hospital, Netherlands, where he has been receiving treatment.

The legislator has been hospitalized since August after his health worsened, months after being released from prison.

Ssegirinya, who arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday was received by a group of his supporters who were waiting with an ambulance.

Speaking to NTV, Ssegirinya said he was feeling much better, adding that doctors advised him to go back to the hospital next month for further management. He accused parliament of neglecting him while at the mentioned hospital.

“I’m feeling somehow okay though I’m still weak,” Ssegirinya said, adding that “My party is not supposed to pay my medical bills, it is parliament, according to the constitution,”

The legislator says parliament was forced to clear his medical bills following what he termed as pressure from his party, the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Ssegirinya, who missed NUP’s “Wake Up Uganda” countrywide tour vowed to receive his party members led by their president Robert Kyagulanyi in Kawempe North in two weeks’ time.

Despite the police ban, NUP’s top leadership has vowed to resume the tours, starting with Kampala next month.