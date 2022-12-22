The case of incitement to violence against Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya that was scheduled to resume today has flopped due to the absence of witnesses.

Ssegirinya was physically produced before Court but state prosecutor Ivan Kyazze asked for an adjournment on grounds that all state witnesses who are police officers were transferred out of Kampala and were unable to attend the court session today.

This prompted the trial magistrate at Buganda Road Court, Siena Owomugisha to adjourn the case until January 12th, 2023, and issued summons requiring all witnesses to appear before court on the above date.

Prosecution states that between August and September 2020 while in Kampala, Ssegirinya commonly known as Mr. Update made statements on his Facebook page “Ssegirinya Muhammad Fans Page ” calculated to incite the public to participate in violence against a section or group of Ugandans.

He is quoted by the Prosecution to have posted a statement that “I am warning those who are trying to assassinate Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu that what will happen will be forty times worse than the 1994 Rwandan genocide.