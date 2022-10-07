The hearing of inciting violence case against Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya has flopped today due to absence of the trial magistrate.

The case has been adjourned until November 18, 2022 by Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Asuman Muhumuza on behalf of the trial magistrate, Siena Owomugisha who was reportedly away at Luzira prison handling other cases.

In this case file, Prosecution states that between August and September 2020 in Kampala, Ssegirinya posted a message on his official Facebook page that is calculated to incite the public against a section or group of the Ugandan population while relating it to the 1994 Rwandan genocide