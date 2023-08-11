The case of inciting violence against Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya has been pushed to October 6, 2023.

This after his relatives informed court that Ssegirinya is unwell and that he is out of the country [in Germany] for treatment.

The communication prompted the trial magistrate Siena Owomugisha to adjourn the matter to October.

The legislator is alleged to have posted a message on his official Facebook page “Ssegirinya Muhammad Fans page ” that is calculated to incite the public against a section or group of the Ugandan population while relating it to the 1994 Rwanda Genocide.

He is alleged to have committed the offence between August and September 2020 while in Kampala.

Ssegirinya is also battling other charges of terrorism, murder, and attempted murder; all relating to the spate of murders that swept the Greater Masaka region in 2021.

Prosecution states that Ssegirinya allegedly connived with his Makindye West counterpart Allan Ssewanyana to terrorise the people of Masaka with pangas.