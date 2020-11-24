By Ruth Anderah

Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana was released on bail last evening by Makindye Magistrates court.

Mr Ssewanyana and his four supporters were released on a cash bail of shs 300,000 each by court’s grade one magistrate Jude Okumu.

Ssewanyana and the group were last week arraigned before court and remanded to Kitalya prison for participating in ‘negligent acts’ likely to spread covid19.

They are alleged to have committed the offence on November 15, 2020 at Lwasa Trading Centre Salaama road Makindye division in Kampala district.

The magistrate ordered them to report back to court on December 16, 2020 for commencement of the case.