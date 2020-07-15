The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has announced that all members of parliament starting tomorrow have to undergo covid-19 screening.

Kadaga’s announcement comes at a time when Parliament has been struck by fear after one of its own has been reported by ministry of Health officials to be among those who tested positive of the virus.

The details of the female MP now on treatment remain confidential.

In her communication to the house this afternoon, Kadaga informed the MPs that the screening of the cabinet ministers has been completed, it’s now the MPs and the entire staff of parliament that are to be tested.

Meanwhile, the Busongola North MP William Nzoghu pleaded with the speaker to allow even family members of the MPs to be screened for their safety.