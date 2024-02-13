Igara West Member of Parliament, Mr. Louis Mbwatekamwa, has threatened to mobilize tea growers in his constituency to uproot their plants due to factory closures and economic turmoil within the sector.

Nine tea factories have already shut down, with 21 more on the verge of closure due to lack of market access and high production costs.

He says If the government does not intervene, close to 100,000 people in his constituency will become unemployed.

“I’m giving an ultimatum, eight months across the road, I will mobilise the farmers,” he said adding “My farmers, when I see you singing NRM, you are just singing when poverty is killing you.”

He further highlighted the financial disparity faced by farmers, stating that a kilogram of tea fetches only 200 shillings, while the farmer receives a mere 150 shillings.

Mr. Mbwatekamwa urged the government to come up with immediate solutions to save the sector and its workers.