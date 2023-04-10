Buyaga West Member of Parliament Barnabas Tinkasiimire who received 100 iron sheets has expressed willingness to buy and replace them if it is confirmed that they were part of the relief items meant for Karamoja community empowerment programme.

Tinkasiimire is among the over 30 MPs named in the iron sheets saga.

However, speaking to KFM, Tinkasiimire says he received the iron sheets in April 2022 from the minister of Bunyoro Affairs as an affirmative ministerial vote before the president launched the distribution of iron sheets in June later that year in Karamoja.

Tinkasiimire says they are going to petition the Bunyoro Affairs minister, Jennifer Namuyango to present a statement before parliament on the iron sheets she gave to MPs from this region.

“We are going to ask the minister for Bunyoro Affairs to make a statement on the floor of the House and tell us where she got those iron sheets that she gave us. If she says these iron sheets that I gave to the MPs of Bunyoro were part of the Karamoja consignment, I will go to Roofings, buy those iron sheets (100 iron sheets), even when I don’t have money I will borrow,” Tinkasiimire vowed.