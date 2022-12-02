Butembe county Member of Parliament, David Zijan has raised concern over lack of sign language interpreters in courts across the country.

The legislature has argued that this affects and undermines the fundamental rights of the accused persons since they cannot understand the charges against them and as such cannot enter plea.

He notes that this further offends the cardinal principles of law particularly of fair hearing and the presumption of innocence.

He asks that parliament summons the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Nobert Mao to explain this violation of the law, and that the House follows up this matter seriously.