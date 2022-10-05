A Member of Parliament (MP) representing Aringa South county in Yumbe district, Alioni Yorke Adria has been arraigned before Buganda Road Magistrates Court for allegedly assaulting a police officer at Parliament.

Adria has appeared before grade one magistrate, Siena Owomugisha and denied the allegations.

The legislator is charged with the offense of causing grievous harm and assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duties.

Prosecution led by resident state attorney, Joan Keko, states that the MP on September 29, 2022 at the main building of Parliament, he did grievous harm to ASP Senge Alex while in execution of his duties.

The MP has been released on a Shs1 million cash bail and each of his 3 sureties was ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs10 million each.

His sureties are members of parliament; Oguzu Lee Dennis, Hon.Lokii John Baptist, and Egiku Robert, the CEO of Uganda Development Agency Limited.

The case has been adjourned until November 4, 2022 for further hearing after prosecution informed court that investigations into the matter are complete and ready to start prosecution.