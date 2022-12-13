Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake has today avoided the parliamentary disciplinary committee that was set to start investigations into his alleged misconduct.

Zaake is accused of breaching parliament’s rules when he raised a matter of national Importance under the guise of a procedural matter about the missing National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters.

As the committee was eagerly waiting to see the legislator respond to the summons, they were shocked to learn from the committee clerk whom he informed through a WhatsApp chat that he was in the US on official duties of his party, NUP.

The committee chaired by Abdul Katuntu, today received witnesses who included a team from parliamentary Hansard led by Moses Bwalatum and another team from the department of parliamentary police CCTV section led by Steven Agaba. The committee also received video footage of the November 29 session.

His absence prompted Katuntu to direct the committee’s clerk to write to the Speaker, Anita Among, to find out whether Zaake is away on official leave.