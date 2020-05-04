Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has for the first time spoken out on his alleged torture since his arrest last month.

Zaake who had difficulty in speaking was addressing journalists this afternoon at Lubaga hospital where he is admitted.

Zaake narrates that he was arrested for giving out food to people who were starving.

“At around 7 pm while I was in my bedroom taking a shower, I was informed that there are so many cars outside and police officers had jumped into the fence. Shortly, I was surprised to see Mityana RPC Bob Kagarura inside my bedroom,” he narrated.

Zaake adds that he was handcuffed and taken to Mityana police, where he was dragged from the double cabin and tortured with heavy slaps and punches in the face, till he started bleeding.

Zaake says this was done by police officers in uniforms and nonuniform in the DPC’s office commanded by RPC Bob Kagarura also witnessed by the DPC Mukono Mwine.

“Make sure he doesn’t see,” Zaake has accused the RPC of saying.

The MP has also accused police officers of messing up his house and stealing Shs15 million which he says was in his bedroom.

Police is yet to comment on all these accusations the MP has made and investigations are ongoing.

President Museveni recently condemned police for arresting Zaake for distributing food and leaving NRM MPs including ministers who serve food to communities, which is against his directives.