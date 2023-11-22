Buganda Kingdom premier, Charles Peter Mayiga, has eulogized the late Joyce Mpanga as a true patriot.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while visiting the deceased’s family members at her home in Lungujja, Rubaga division to condole with them.

Mayiga noted that the former state minister of primary education will be remembered in Buganda Kingdom and her husband, Fredrick Mpanga, who died in the 1970s, for the role they played in supporting Buganda’s exiled King, the late Edward Muteesa, and Prince (now Kabaka) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, when they were in England.

He said the late Mpanga was very close to Prince Mutebi throughout his time in exile.

Mayiga added that Baganda will never forget the late’s role in the restoration process of the Kingdom of Buganda and a great pillar in the Buganda Lukiiko (Parliament) where she served until her death.

Mpanga was also awarded the highest Kingdom honor of a spear and shield (Ekitiibwa eky’Amafumu n’Engabo) at Kabaka’s coronation.

Mpanga will be accorded an offcial burial on Thursday, November 23, 2023.