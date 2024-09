By Tonny Abet

The number of confirmed Mpox cases in the country has doubled in eight days, statistics from the Ministry of Health show.

As of September 17, the cumulative number of confirmed cases reached 22, up from 11 cases recorded by September 10, the Ministry reported in an update on Wednesday night.

Fifty percent of the cases were registered in the Kampala Metropolitan Area (Kampala, Wakiso and Mukon). Read more