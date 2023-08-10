Legislators have asked government to step up frugality in public expenditure following World Bank’s decision to suspend financial support to Uganda over the enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023.

The Bank says the Act fundamentally contradicts its values.

MPs are concerned that Uganda’s future is uncertain, noting that they do not regret passing the law that they say is aimed at preserving Uganda’s values.

Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa, the mover of the law, has advised government to turn to the Middle East for financial support, saying the region offers cheaper loans with less strings attached.

“We were representing the views and interests of the people of Uganda. This has been the most popular bipartisan piece of legislation in the history of parliament of Uganda,” Basalirwa said, adding that “You cannot regret doing the right thing,”

President Museveni has since assured Ugandans that the country will develop with or without loans,