The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court has granted a Shs50 million bail to embattled Members of Parliament (MPs); Yusuf Mutembuli, Cissy Namujju, and Paul Akamba. Justice Lawrence Gidudu released the trio after determining that their failed attempt to solicit funds from the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) budget did not involve physical violence or any assets requiring government recovery.

Each legislator was instructed to pay Shs50 million on August 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, further hearing of the main case is scheduled for August 8th and 9th after it opened on Friday with testimony from the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) chairperson Mariam Wangadya.

The MPs are accused of soliciting a 20% cut from the Commission’s proposed 2024/2025 budget to influence its enhancement by the parliamentary budget committee and Finance ministry.